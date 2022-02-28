Erin's Purpose works to empower people who are struggling mentally

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Thousands of people die each year from suicide. Many families right here in the Wabash Valley are affected.
One of those people is Terri Neighbors from Greene County. Neighbors lost her 13-year-old daughter, Erin, to suicide in 2018.
Neighbors took the unimaginable tragedy and decided to create a nonprofit to help those suffering mentally.
The goal is to provide hope and healing to anyone suffering. The nonprofit is called Erin's Purpose.
Neighbors said her team helps people find hope, strength, and purpose in life.
Neighbors told News 10 she was frustrated with God and didn't know why he took her daughter away from her. She says she felt called to help others who may be struggling like her Erin was.
"What was Erin's purpose if you let her take her own life and God told me he said you know Erin's purpose wasn't to take her own life, but when she made that choice, I had to switch it up, and now her purpose is to save lives," Neighbors said.
People suffering are encouraged to call the nonprofit's number, 812-227-1112.
A team member will offer advice, encouragement, and refer them to a counselor if necessary.
People in Erin's Purpose are involved in the group called overflow. Youth meet every week to enjoy fun activities, get their mind off the stresses in life, and receive support.
Bentley Whitefield is a member of the overflow group. He says it has been life-altering for him.
"Everything's important. Everything's valued here. Everything stays confidential. It's great everyone's here for each other it's a great community, it's extremely strong and very friendly, and we're here for each other," says Whitfield.
Whitefield encourages other people to join Erin's purpose if they are struggling.
"You can be dealing with depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts. Anything. You can come here, or you can be not be dealing with that stuff, and you can still come here. It's teaching kids; it's acknowledging them, it's empowering them," he shares.
If you would like to join Erin's Purpose or in need of one of their services, click here for their Facebook page.
If you or someone you know is suicidal, help is available, and it's a phone call away.
Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
That phone number is 1-800-273-8255.