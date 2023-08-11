EPA extends comment period on underground injection project

VERMILLION/VIGO COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has extended the public comment period on underground injection draft permits for Wabash Carbon Services in Indiana's Vigo and Vermillion counties after requests received at an Aug. 10 public meeting and hearing.
The federal permits would allow Wabash Carbon Services to inject carbon dioxide deep underground for seqeuestration.
The EPA is now accepting comments until 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. The comment period was originally scheduled to end on Aug. 11.
Written comments can be sent to Marc Fisher at fisher.marc@epa.gov, referencing draft permit numbers IN-165-6A-0001 and/or IN-167-6A-0001. Those without access to email may contact Fisher at 312-886-4240 for instructions.