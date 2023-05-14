Environmentalists hope you'll help get rid of these invasive pear trees

As the weather gets warmer, you've probably started working on your home's landscaping.
Environmentalists hope you'll get rid of one invasive tree.
The Bradford pear, or the Callery pear, is a popular ornamental tree.
You may recognize this tree by its beautiful white blooms, or maybe by its not-so-beautiful smell.
The tree has weak limbs that could break and damage your property.
It can invade wild habitats, choking out native species.
Experts say, if you can, get rid of it as soon as possible.
Karen Mitchell, a consumer horticulture specialist with Purdue University, said local agencies can help in may local places.
"If you cut down your Callery pear tree and show them a picture, then they will give you a native replacement," she said. "That's been a popular program that's gaining a little bit of traction."
To find out if there's a program like this in your area, contact your local soil and water conservation district.