ENTEK will provide KORE Power with separators made in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - KORE Power, Inc. will use ENTEK lithium separators manufactured in Terre Haute in the battery cells that the company produces at the Arizona KOREPlex, according to a supply agreement announced today.
Under the agreement, KORE will purchase separators for both NMC and LFP battery cells from ENTEK when ENTEK's Indiana facility comes online in 2025. Under the terms of the agreement, ENTEK will supply enough separators for the KOREPlex's initial 7 GWh capacity and will allow for a second phase which could more than double that supply.
The multi-year agreement will run until at least 2031.
Lithium-ion separators are a critical component of a battery cell. Separators divide the cell's anode and cathode, allowing the transfer of electrons which power vehicles, devices, and energy storage systems.
Earlier this month ENTEK had its groundbreaking for its new lithium separator factory in Terre Haute.