'Ensuring that there is fair opportunity for athletic participation,' - IHSAA releases statement in response to veto of House Bill 1041

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and location in Indiana... Wabash River at Clinton. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways and locations in Indiana...Illinois... Wildcat Creek near Jerome, and near Lafayette. Wabash River at Covington, Lafayette, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma, and Mount Carmel. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today, is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork White until March 27. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 31... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until Thursday, March 31. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, March 31. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&