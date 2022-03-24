'Ensuring that there is fair opportunity for athletic participation,' - IHSAA releases statement in response to veto of House Bill 1041

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana High School Athletic Association or 'IHSAA' -- released a statement on Governor Holcomb's veto of House Bill 1041.
A bill that would ban transgender girls from youth sports.
On Tuesday, the IHSAA Commissioner -- Paul Neidig -- stated that he was in support of Holcomb's decision.
He states he expressed reservations with the proposed legislation only addressing a single-gender, as well as the grievance procedure.
The IHSAA's current gender policy dates back to 2006 and was updated in 2017.
The statement says in part...
"Our policy is rooted in the association's substantial interest in students' health and safety, in competitive equity in safeguarding a level playing field, and in ensuring that there is fair opportunity for athletic participation in a manner that enhances the education of all high school students."
He goes on to say through governor Holcomb's veto...this policy allows the flexibility to assess each unique case.