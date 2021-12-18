Ensuring no one goes hungry this holiday season - multiple local organizations distribute meals to the masses

TERRE HAUTE, (Ind.) - The holiday season is a time for coming together, and helping those in need.
Some local residents are doing just that -- by ensuring hundreds of underserved families have food on the table this holiday season.
Over in Terre Haute, several food donation events were underway this weekend.
The 'Silent Men' came together to deliver hundreds of dollars worth of groceries to families in the area.
Organizers tell us 135 families, and 500 children will get help from this year's donation.
Another pick-up event took place in West Terre Haute.
Over at the West Vigo Community Center, 178 more families benefited from Christmas food baskets.
These baskets contain 1.5 weeks worth of food.
Organizers say families rely on these baskets, and this is what being a community is all about.
This is the 20th year for the event, and it just continues to grow!
The Community Center is also hosting a Christmas dinner Sunday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
All are welcome.