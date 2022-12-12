Enraged community members say VCSC mishandled racial bullying claims at West Vigo

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - School leaders are taking on the issue of racism in the public's eye. The Vigo County School Board of Trustees met on Monday at what was a packed house.
The meeting followed a week of controversy surrounding racial harassment claims at West Vigo High School.
We told you an outside investigation has been taking place at the high school for the last couple weeks.
On Monday, enraged community members addressed their concerns with the school corporation. Those who spoke, said the corporation mishandled the racial bullying at the high school.
Vigo County residents urged the school board to take immediate action in disciplining those involved after claims of racial bullying at West Vigo. Some accused the school board of trying to save themselves from a lawsuit by hiring an outside agency.
"Using your lawyers to run the independent investigation in these events shows us how little you want to deal with hate first-hand," one community member said.
For the last couple of weeks Bose McKinney and Evans out of Indianapolis has been collecting findings through interviews with students and staff. Representatives presented an overview to the board tonight in a private executive session.
Superintendent Haworth said very little detail was provided because the people involved have "due process rights." However, he did say that disciplinary action will be taken soon.
"For students I could see that happening yet this week, and for the adults the next couple weeks," Superintendent Haworth said.
He says its up to the principal to make the final decision on what that looks like.
Right now, the board is working on hiring an expulsion hearing officer. The officer is only necessary if the family in question does not fight the principal's expulsion recommendation.
"I hope that throughout this process that they will see our actions, that we did take this investigation seriously, that we do know there are issues, and that we are not just going to sweep this issues under the rug," Superintendent Haworth said.
Community members like Terry Clark say this is a systemic issue, and addressing this is just the first step in changing the culture.
"If it is not dealt within the forms of policies, procedures, directives or what not, then this kind of misbehavior will continue to be emboldened," local Reverend Terry Clark said.
Community members who spoke say that Bose McKinney and Evans is also representing the corporation in a lawsuit filed by the ACLU against Terre Haute North High School. School leaders did not comment on any other active lawsuits.
We will continue to follow this investigation.