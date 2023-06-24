 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 24 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day reamins in effect through 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Enjoy and learn about yoga at the Crossroads Yoga Festival

Crossroads Yoga Fest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Today was a beautiful day to practice some yoga in the sun!

The Crossroads Yoga Festival is taking place this weekend at Hawthorne Park in Terre Haute. This event features yoga classes for all ages and experience levels. There are around 20 local vendors at the park that educate folks on different yoga practices. 

And this is just the first year for this event. Brenna Deal is one of the sponsors. She says that they hope to keep this going! 

"We all agreed that this is not something that we would do just one time. This is an annual event that we plan to continue to grow in Terre Haute," said Deal.

The event is going on as we speak! You can go enjoy some yoga in Hawthorne Park until 9:00 P.M.

