Enjoy and learn about yoga at the Crossroads Yoga Festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Today was a beautiful day to practice some yoga in the sun!
The Crossroads Yoga Festival is taking place this weekend at Hawthorne Park in Terre Haute. This event features yoga classes for all ages and experience levels. There are around 20 local vendors at the park that educate folks on different yoga practices.
And this is just the first year for this event. Brenna Deal is one of the sponsors. She says that they hope to keep this going!
"We all agreed that this is not something that we would do just one time. This is an annual event that we plan to continue to grow in Terre Haute," said Deal.
The event is going on as we speak! You can go enjoy some yoga in Hawthorne Park until 9:00 P.M.