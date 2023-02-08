Engineer's report arrives for restoration of Mecca schoolhouse after fire

MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on the restoration efforts of the Mecca schoolhouse.
The people overseeing the project received an engineer's report this week.
This report should help them form a plan to remove debris and begin work.
You may remember a fire ripped through the building in November.
Leaders say the first item of business is to get a roof.
The restoration is estimated to cost somewhere between $1.5 - $2 million.
The town is looking to apply for several grants to help.
If you want to donate, contact the Parke County Community Foundation.