...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby and Rush
Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Engineer's report arrives for restoration of Mecca schoolhouse after fire

  • Updated
  • 0

MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on the restoration efforts of the Mecca schoolhouse.

The people overseeing the project received an engineer's report this week.

This report should help them form a plan to remove debris and begin work.

You may remember a fire ripped through the building in November.

Leaders say the first item of business is to get a roof.

The restoration is estimated to cost somewhere between $1.5 - $2 million.

The town is looking to apply for several grants to help.

If you want to donate, contact the Parke County Community Foundation.

