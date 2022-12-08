Energy bill cost increase expected for local co-op, citing on-going market challenges

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to prepare for increased billing starting early next year.
Based on current models and trends, the electric utility cooperative expects a 4% increase for the average member starting with February billing - that's about $6.50 more per month. The company cites record-high energy prices, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and events across the globe as reasons for the increase.
UDWI says it has been proactive in efforts to cut costs and absorb the cost increase. However, the company says it cannot sustain operations with current prices without members sharing some of the cost.
"There are certain strategies we can implement to minimize rate changes, but our costs will always be variable and dependent on fuel sources and the market price of power," said UDWI CEO Doug Childs. "In July 2022, the power cost we paid to Hoosier Energy increased by 6%, compared to the previous quarter. We were aware at that time additional increases may be coming and began to work even harder to ensure the impact was minimal to our members."
UDWI purchases its electricity from Hoosier Energy, a generation and transmission co-op. The electric generation process relies on a fuel source like natural gas or coal. Coal prices are up nearly 300% since this time last year, and natural gas prices have increased more than 100% year-over-year. UDWI says this has resulted in wholesale power prices increasing more than 175%.
UDWI expects global energy challenges to continue, possibly the next few years as prices rise for most goods and services across the board.
The co-op serves nearly 16,000 members in Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Owen, Putnam, Sullivan and Vigo Counties.
Members can visit UDWI's website (https://www.udwiremc.com) or call the office at (812-384-4446) for more information.