End of Watch: July 11, 2011 - Remember THPD Officer Brent Long

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday marks 11 years since the death of Terre Haute police officer Brent Long.

Officer Long was killed in the line of duty while serving an arrest warrant. His K-9 partner, Shadow, was shot and injured.

A suspect ambushed the pair as they were searching for him. Other officers shot and killed the suspect.

There's a statue of Officer Long standing outside the Terre Haute Police Department as a tribute.

Since Long's death - two other Terre Haute officers have died in the line of duty.