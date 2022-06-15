End of an era: Microsoft retires Internet Explorer

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
103.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

End of an era: Microsoft retires Internet Explorer

After nearly 27 years, an iconic Microsoft product is finally being put to rest. Internet Explorer 11 is now incompatible with Microsoft products, as announced by the company in a blog post on June 15.

After nearly 27 years, an iconic Microsoft product is finally being put to rest.

Internet Explorer 11 is now incompatible with Microsoft products, as announced by the company in a blog post Wednesday. The move comes over a year after Microsoft first announced its intention to phase out IE from products.

It marks the final goodbye for a browser that has been on the way out for years. In August 2020, for example, Microsoft's workplace chat software Teams stopped working with IE, and its 365 apps (including Office) no longer worked on IE as of mid-summer 2021.

For the next several months, users who click the IE icon will be redirected to Microsoft Edge, the company's newer answer to web browsing, in "IE mode." IE mode allows users to access older, Internet Explorer-based websites and applications from Edge. Eventually, Microsoft plans on releasing a Windows Update that will remove all IE icons from devices.

"The web has evolved and so have browsers," Sean Lyndersay, General Manager of Microsoft Edge Enterprise, said in the blog post Wednesday. "Incremental improvements to Internet Explorer couldn't match the general improvements to the web at large, so we started fresh."

IE's retirement impacts all currently supported versions of Windows 10 Home, Pro, Enterprise, Edu and IoT.

Once the most-popular web browser, Internet Explorer had been on a steady decline for nearly two decades. After debuting in 1995 as part of Windows 95 and becoming an instant hit, the browser enjoyed a virtual monopoly throughout the early 2000s. At its 2002 peak, Internet Explorer commanded 95% of the browser market.

But Microsoft let IE 6 flounder for five years with no new version, pushing customers to other, more up-to-date browser options. IE soon became known for its bugs, security issues and slow tech, and its share of the browser market fell below the 50% threshold in 2010. In the first four months of 2022, the browser sat at about 1.8%, according to browser usage tracker NetMarketShare. Google's Chrome is the browser leader, commanding 73% of the market.

In its announcement last year, Microsoft said Internet Explorer is slow, no longer practical for or compatible with many modern web tasks, and is far less secure than modern browsers.

The-CNN-Wire

