 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday has created lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The Wabash River near
Lafayette should crest Friday afternoon. The White River near
Edwardsport should crest Saturday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 11.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Saturday morning to a crest of 15.3 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Encouraging your teens to be safe at prom

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many local high school students are excited to be attending prom this weekend. But for parents it can mean a night of stress and worry.

To relieve some of the anxiety you should sit down with your teen and talk about some safety measures before they head out the door.

You should first know who is going to be driving and encourage your teen to not be distracting. Let them know the driver needs to be focused on the road, follow the speed limit, and not text and drive.

To help ease your mind you can talk with your teen about tracking them so you know where they are at all times. You should also discuss the dangers of drinking underage and to encourage them follow the law.

Refusing to get in the car with someone who has been drinking can save their life.

Sergeant Matt Ames for the Indiana State Police says 1/3 of all car accidents occur because of use of alcohol. He encourages teens to look out for their friends and encourage smart decisions to keep them and their friends safe. 

"Using the buddy system you're taking care of your friend and making sure they're getting home safe and they're not making any bad decisions that could live with them for the rest of their life. Whether it's a bad decision of getting out and driving and getting in an accident or some other type of incident that may occur cause of alcohol" shares Ames. 

Recommended for you