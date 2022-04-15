Encouraging your teens to be safe at prom

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many local high school students are excited to be attending prom this weekend. But for parents it can mean a night of stress and worry.
To relieve some of the anxiety you should sit down with your teen and talk about some safety measures before they head out the door.
You should first know who is going to be driving and encourage your teen to not be distracting. Let them know the driver needs to be focused on the road, follow the speed limit, and not text and drive.
To help ease your mind you can talk with your teen about tracking them so you know where they are at all times. You should also discuss the dangers of drinking underage and to encourage them follow the law.
Refusing to get in the car with someone who has been drinking can save their life.
Sergeant Matt Ames for the Indiana State Police says 1/3 of all car accidents occur because of use of alcohol. He encourages teens to look out for their friends and encourage smart decisions to keep them and their friends safe.
"Using the buddy system you're taking care of your friend and making sure they're getting home safe and they're not making any bad decisions that could live with them for the rest of their life. Whether it's a bad decision of getting out and driving and getting in an accident or some other type of incident that may occur cause of alcohol" shares Ames.