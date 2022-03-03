EMS school opens for local first responders

LYONS, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigiles Safety Academy is helping to train firefighters in the area. It's run by two friends who saw a need. One is a firefighter in Washington and the other an EMT in Owen county.
Students in the program learn what it takes to be an EMT. Typically that type of training can cost a department or firefighter thousands of dollars. That can be detrimental for small departments and volunteers.
The two friends decided to form Vigiles Academy. The academy is partnered with Wagler Education and Training center. With the help of the training center, the academy can supply classes for free.
David Rooksberry with Vigiles explains, "Essentially what it comes down to, we wanted to make sure that we had availability for training for the area. We saw that there was a lack and a need for training in the area and that's what we wanted to do. Was to make it available more so towards individuals in the area."
