Emilee Hunt - raising awareness for Lupus with the power of an Indy Car behind her

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Emilee Hunt is in her element at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It is her home for the month of May.

She's the manager of communications for Andretti Autosport. But there's more to Emilee's story that she wants all to know.

"I do look fine and healthy, but on the inside it's just a whole lot of not good," Emilee told us.

The not-so-good part she's talking about is the fact she lives with Lupus.

Lupus is a disease where your body's immune system attacks your own tissues and organs.

She's been sick for most of her life. Her diagnosis came 10-years ago.

May is lupus awareness month.

As a surprise to Emilee - Andretti Autosport revealed that all of their racecars would sport a purple lupus warrior decal with a butterfly and her initials, E H.

What is Lupus? Lupus is a chronic (long-term) disease that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of your body. It’s an autoimmune disease, which means that your immune system — the body system that usually fights infections — attacks healthy tissue instead. Source

"I actually ruined the plan because I said.. hey guys, it's Lupus Awareness Month; what if we put a sticker on the car and they were like.. hey, you just ruined your surprise," Emilee said.

But the team's support didn't stop there. Emilee also got to invite four of her supporters. That includes News 10's Susan Dinkel, to join her in riding backseat in the two-seater racecar with the legend Mario Andretti behind the wheel.

Rides to get Emilee's Lupus awareness message out on a much bigger scale.

"Since I've opened up and I have been very transparent with all the things I've gone through and share my story. I got a lot of people to reach out to me, whether they have just a simple illness or they're going through testing, and so many people come to me and say they're being tested for Lupus, so they are asking question after question."

Emilee took to the track first. Mario put the pedal to the medal and took her out on the road course - more than two miles long with 14-turns.

And then Susie got into the passenger seat. To see how that went, check out the video.

Emilee is also "Miss Wabash Valley 2022." She'll compete for the title of Miss Indiana next month in Zionsville.

Her platform centers on Lupus Awareness.