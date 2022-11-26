Emergency declared after deadly landslide on Italian island of Ischia

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS TODAY... Low pressure will track across central Indiana into early afternoon... with the potential for winds to become gusty through the morning. Southwest wind gusts will peak at 35 to 45 mph this morning...with the highest gusts focused across southern and eastern portions of central Indiana. By this afternoon...winds will shift to northwest and remain in excess of 30 mph at times through sunset. Use caution if traveling today...especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor object such as holiday decorations.