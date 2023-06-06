Elementary scholars receive bikes from Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute

Twenty local elementary school students were reward with new bikes and helmets for achieving good grades this school year.
The Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute sponsors the B.U.G., or Bringing Up Grades, program in all elementary schools in Vigo and Sullivan counties.
Approximately 25 percent of all elementary school students are B.U.G. recipients every quarter.
In Vigo County, more than 1,200 students are recognized every quarter.
Approximately 10 percent of all elementary school students receive all "A" grades each quarter.
In Vigo County, nearly 500 students are recognized every quarter.
Every student who improves their grades or achieves straight A's each quarter is recognized with a certificate, a pencil, a B.U.G sticker and an entry into a drawing for a new bicycle.
In addition, students who achieve straight A's also receives a free kid's meal from Culver's.
After fourth-quarter grades are posted, one name from each school is drawn and that student wins a new bicycle and helmet of their choice.