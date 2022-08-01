Electrical Repairs Continue at Wabash Trails Park

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) Since late June, Wabash Trails park in Vincennes has had to close their cabins in campgrounds.
A combination of unfortunate events called the entire park to be without power.
Knox County Park superintendent Rhonda Foster says bad wiring and storms is what initially caused a power outage.
So why did some thing that seems so minor caused the entire park to lose power? The wiring for the park was installed in the mid 80s.
This system has an expected lifespan of 20 years and after almost 40 years the wiring has reached the end of its life span.
Duke Energy was able to restore power to the park' s office in early July but not the rest of the park.
A majority of the park's electrical system is considered privately owned which means Duke Energy cannot fix it.
Luckily some local electricians have been making the necessary repairs. The entire park however remains closed to the public because of dug trenches and exposed high-voltage wiring. The park is expected to reopen once the repairs are complete