Electric car owners avoid the pain at the pump

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

Wabash River at Covington, Clinton, Terre Haute, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma, and Mount Carmel.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today,
is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East
Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is
expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork
White until March 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EDT Thursday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 19.6 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday
afternoon to 12.3 feet.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 19.6 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning to 12.3 feet.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Thursday /11:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage
was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Thursday /11:30 AM EDT Thursday/ was
18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.1
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

electric cars.bmp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With gas prices soaring to incredible heights, the majority of people are feeling the impact. But, that hasn't been the case for those whose cars run on electricity.

Angela and Jim Herman are two of those people. They are the proud owners of two electric vehicles. Jim drives a Tesla, and Angela drives a hybrid car from Honda.

After four years, both are in love with their vehicles, especially now, with gas prices rising.

Angela said the Tesla is helpful for Jim's daily work commute, which is 100 miles round trip.

"Charging at home over a month is a little over one hundred dollars," she said. "So, if he was using gas right now, that would really hurt our bank."

Angela said she hasn't filled up her car since February 22nd. While the couple mostly charges their cars at home, Jim said he paid anywhere from $2 to $6 to charge at a charging station. This is a big change from the $4 a gallon a typical driver may pay.

While the Hermans are on board with the electric trend, others have yet to join. But, one car dealership owner said that could change.

"It's a small part of our business right now," Brian Dorsett, owner of Dorsett Automotive, said. "Until they come out with more vehicles. They're all coming out with it. We see more commercials about it. Every manufacturer is going to have a presence."

Dorsett said the United States would have to change for more people to go electric.

"The infrastructure in the United States isn't really there yet to provide a great experience for people buying electric cars," he said.

Dorsett said more charging stations would need to be available to change that. The Hermans agree with Dorsett. The couple said it takes a lot of planning to take a road trip. Going electric seems to fit their lifestyle, though.

"Overall," Jim Herman said. "It's probably not for everybody, but if it works in your situation, it works great."

Both the Hermans and Dorsett said you should do plenty of research before buying an electric vehicle to make sure it fits into your lifestyle.

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

