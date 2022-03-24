Electric car owners avoid the pain at the pump

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With gas prices soaring to incredible heights, the majority of people are feeling the impact. But, that hasn't been the case for those whose cars run on electricity.
Angela and Jim Herman are two of those people. They are the proud owners of two electric vehicles. Jim drives a Tesla, and Angela drives a hybrid car from Honda.
After four years, both are in love with their vehicles, especially now, with gas prices rising.
Angela said the Tesla is helpful for Jim's daily work commute, which is 100 miles round trip.
"Charging at home over a month is a little over one hundred dollars," she said. "So, if he was using gas right now, that would really hurt our bank."
Angela said she hasn't filled up her car since February 22nd. While the couple mostly charges their cars at home, Jim said he paid anywhere from $2 to $6 to charge at a charging station. This is a big change from the $4 a gallon a typical driver may pay.
While the Hermans are on board with the electric trend, others have yet to join. But, one car dealership owner said that could change.
"It's a small part of our business right now," Brian Dorsett, owner of Dorsett Automotive, said. "Until they come out with more vehicles. They're all coming out with it. We see more commercials about it. Every manufacturer is going to have a presence."
Dorsett said the United States would have to change for more people to go electric.
"The infrastructure in the United States isn't really there yet to provide a great experience for people buying electric cars," he said.
Dorsett said more charging stations would need to be available to change that. The Hermans agree with Dorsett. The couple said it takes a lot of planning to take a road trip. Going electric seems to fit their lifestyle, though.
"Overall," Jim Herman said. "It's probably not for everybody, but if it works in your situation, it works great."
Both the Hermans and Dorsett said you should do plenty of research before buying an electric vehicle to make sure it fits into your lifestyle.