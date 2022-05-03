 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days including today will
lead to minor flooding along lower portions of the White River and
upper portions on the Wabash River. Additional rainfall later this
week should keep portions of the White and Wabash above flood stage
through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 16.4 feet early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Election day in Vigo County

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Tuesday, May 3rd, is primary voting day throughout Indiana. There are 17 different locations you can go to vote in Vigo County. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m. 

The Vigo County's Chief Deputy Clerk, Leanna Moore, says the Annex, Haute City Center, and the Meadows Shopping Center were all popular spots for early voting. Over 7,000 people have participated in early voting.

No matter where you chose to vote you must be registered and you must bring a valid photo ID. 

"If you don't have identification, the BMV is open extra late that day so you can go and at least get an ID so you can come back and vote. There are several different ID's that you can use. You can use a passport, military ID any government ID that is issued whether it just be an ID or a driver's license" shares Moore. 

If you have any issues voting today in Vigo County ask for help! You can call "election central" with any questions. That number is 812-462-3215.

you can also visit "Every Vote Vigo County.com" to find important information.

