Elder fraud educational session set for Friday

The Commons at Honey Creek Assisted Living will host an educational session on elder fraud this Friday.
American Senior Communities is partnering with the Office of the Indiana Attorney General, Todd Rokita and the U.S. Department of Justice to present educational sessions on how seniors can avoid scams and fraud.
The event will be 2-4 p.m. Friday, July 28 at the Commons at Honey Creek Assisted Living.
Elder fraud is the act of exploiting older adults for monetary gain, such as financial fraud or identity theft. Fraudsters take advantage of seniors through numerous fear-based tactics. By posing as grandchildren or romantic interests, or emailing about bogus investment opportunities, more than $5.9 billion in losses occur each year among the senior population. Elder fraud can have devastating effects not only financially, but emotionally as well.
This event is free and open to the public and media. The Commons at Honey Creek is located at 1450 E. Crossing Boulevard in Terre Haute.
For more information and to RSVP, visit ASCCare.com/ElderFraud.