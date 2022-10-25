 Skip to main content
Elder abuse report in Rockville lands two behind bars

  • Updated
By Chris Essex

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police made two arrests after a report of possible elder abuse.

It happened on Monday, just before 2:30 P.M. Rockville police pulled a car over with people suspected of elder abuse.

The traffic stop happened at College and Elm Streets.

The driver, 57-year-old Shane McIntosh, told police that he didn't have a driver's license.

The passenger, 28-year-old Cory Skinner, was discovered to be wanted in Illinois for sexual battery.

Police took both to the Parke County jail.

Police found the elderly man and reported he was in good condition.

