Young artist uses talent to help school raise money for Ukraine

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A student at a Robinson, Illinois elementary school is leading a fundraising charge to support people in war torn Ukraine. The Russia-born young artist is using her talent to spread a hopeful message.
"It really makes me happy that I can do something for them."
Alisa Shiianova is a 4th grader and Lincoln School. Shiianova was born is Russia and has lived in Illinois for two years. Alisa has grandparents in Russia and Ukraine. She says her family is safe and aware from the danger but they are concerned.
She says, "I've heard my mom talking about it sometimes when I'm in my room, discussing it with Dad, but usually I don't hear a lot of stuff about that."
Alisa may not know much about the war but she does know people need help. She says she was touched by her school's show of support through the garden of paper sunflowers planted on the wall of the hallway. The cheerful, blossoming construction paper petals come with words of encouragement like, “Go Ukraine.”
"Seeing all the people make sunflowers for a country that's not even here, it's all the way over there but you're still doing something for that country, really surprised me and makes me happy about that."
When Alisa learned her school was planning a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine she was inspired to work on a project of her own. The end result was a heavenly watercolor painting with a teenager girl at the center in a flower crown surrounded by a glowing, green field.
"She was like my icon, the person I wanted to be with a lot."
lisa says the girl in the picture is her cousin, still in Ukraine. She used her memories of the flower fields to create the painting.
"The picture was pretty special to me. I worked on it pretty hard, that's for sure."
Alisa's painting was so captivating the school scrapped plans for a hat day fundraiser and chose instead to sell prints and magnets of Alisa's work.
Alisa’s Teacher Mindy Evans says, "She was so excited to help her own people and every day when another order form came in I'd be like, ‘Alisa, we got another one’ and she was just so excited."
Alisa has a goal of selling a hundred prints, but mostly she wants the people of Ukraine to feel hopeful.
"I feel excited and helpful because I know that that picture that I drew won't be a small thing hanging in the halls anymore."
You can buy Alisa's art for yourself. A signed 11x14 print is $20. Magnets are $8.
You can find order forms at Robinson schools and the Heath Museum. You can also email Ms. Evans at mevans@robinsonschools.com.