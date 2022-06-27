Young artist reaches fundraising goal

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley has helped a young artist reach her fundraising goal.
Alisa Shiianova is a 4th grader at Lincoln Grade School in Robinson, Illinois. She was born in Russia and has family there and in Ukraine.
She created a watercolor painting based on her memories. When her school decided to raise money for the people of Ukraine, her teacher found inspiration in Alisa’s art. The school decided to sell prints and Alisa set a goal of selling 100 prints.
News 10 has learned Alisa met her goal. 103 prints and 174 prints have been sold, raising more than $2,000.
You can order a print for yourself here.