Wabash Valley colleges to continue test-optional admissions policies for upcoming cycle

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Colleges across the Wabash Valley want to see the best reflection prospective students in their college applications.
That's why Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and other Wabash Valley universities are embracing test-optional admissions policies.
If you ask Wabash Valley higher education leaders about the future of test-optional admissions policies, they'll likely tell you it's here to stay.
Saint Mary's Provost Janet Clark says, "I think it is already the future or the present of college admissions."
Rose-Hulman Vice President Tom Beard says, "It has done what it's intended to do."
Saint Mary's and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology are two local colleges choosing to keep test-optional policies in place for the 2024 season.
They claim that doing so gives applicants the best chance to demonstrate their suitability as a student.
Grades and courses, among other materials, are used to assess the strength of an application under the policy.
News 10 reached out to Vigo County Schools to see how they are guiding students at school with the policy.
The spokesperson told News 10 that the state requires students to take the SAT.
Therefore, the school system will continue to guide students the same way regardless of whether the school requires a test.
News 10 looked into other schools offering test-optional admissions.
Along with Saint Mary's and Rose-Hulman, other universities in the Wabash Valley continuing test-optional admissions include Indiana State University, Eastern Illinois University, and Ivy Tech.