Vincennes University summer camp empowers high school students with hands-on surveying skills

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Some high school students in southern Indiana are getting hands-on experience in surveying.
It's all thanks to a Vincennes University summer camp.
Students attending the camp are learning how to perform basic field procedures, how to interpret measurement data, and how to operate surveying equipment.
Students who complete the week-long course will receive more than just entry-level experience.
"We wanted to be able to give them a little bit more motivation to continue into the program after they've gone through the camp. So they get one credit hour of just serving electives, and those plug into our one-year degrees, two-year degrees, or for your bachelor's degree," Program coordinator Jessica Hess said.
Hess encourages anyone who may be interested in a surveying career to reach out right here.