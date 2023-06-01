 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday
June 2 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain,
Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph,
Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson and Jennings.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Vincennes University summer camp empowers high school students with hands-on surveying skills

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Some high school students in southern Indiana are getting hands-on experience in surveying.

It's all thanks to a Vincennes University summer camp.

Students attending the camp are learning how to perform basic field procedures, how to interpret measurement data, and how to operate surveying equipment.

Students who complete the week-long course will receive more than just entry-level experience.

"We wanted to be able to give them a little bit more motivation to continue into the program after they've gone through the camp. So they get one credit hour of just serving electives, and those plug into our one-year degrees, two-year degrees, or for your bachelor's degree," Program coordinator Jessica Hess said.

Hess encourages anyone who may be interested in a surveying career to reach out right here.

