This Vigo County camp keeps kids learning through summer break

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Learning camps are keeping students sharp while on summer break.
Some Vigo County students are taking part in the "Math Magic" program.
The teachers say they work to make learning fun thru different hands-on activities.
Our crews saw the teachers and students in action at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
Many of the students are heading into 6th grade, so this opportunity will help them transition to middle school after navigating the pandemic.
"Just looking at it from a social-emotional standpoint, it's important kids continue to make connections with their peers, especially with everything we've gone through the past few years," Whitney Beck, a teacher with the program, said.