Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club needs your help to support more members

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club kicks off its annual For Our Kids Campaign.
This runs through December 4th.
The goal is to raise $75,000.
This money goes towards food costs, tutoring, scholarships, and programming for the kids.
Organizers say this program is a great opportunity for these kids to grow. Right now, the club is averaging 100 members per day.
"To be able to come in after school, have a snack, have a hot meal, power hour doing their homework, but then they have fun activities also. So, they are always learning," CEO Trent Miles said.
"We're keeping them engaged, and we're taking care of them while their parents work and do different things."
