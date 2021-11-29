Scottish Rite donates hundreds of books to help support kids with dyslexia

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is stepping up to help kids with dyslexia.
The Scottish Rite donated 720 decodable readers to the Vigo County School Corporation.
These will be used to support dyslexic students to help with remediation activities.
The books cover topics in science, social studies, and literature.
The Scottish Rite says it's important to do its part in making this transition easier for students.
"Scottish Rite has kind of been soul searching about what we do, and so this was an ideal venture that we decided to take on," Scottish Rite Sovereign Prince Chris Jena said.
They hope to make this an annual donation.
