School to open to students seeking counselors after teen's death

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley community is mourning the loss of a second teenager in two months. A school will open Tuesday to offer support to grieving students.
17-year-old Eli Newberry was killed in a crash Sunday. He was a student at Washington High School.
In a letter to the school community, Assistant Superintendent Steve Peterson said, “These are trying times for our students, staff, and community. Our hearts are heavy as we yet again mourn the sudden passing of a young life.”
Earlier this year, 17-year-old Davidson Saint-Victor died in a car crash. He was also a student at Washington High School.
Washington High School will open to students who wish to speak with counselors. Peterson says gates 4 and 5 will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Students will also be allowed to leave notes on Newberry’s locker.
Peterson also shared this with News 10, “As the former WHS Principal, I can tell you that Eli is a respectful young man who is well liked by his peers. He was in my office quite a bit getting permission to represent WHS in fishing tournaments around the country; his face would light up telling me about his fishing tournaments. He had plans to graduate and come back to Washington to start a HS Fishing Club. Eli will be missed, but not forgotten.”