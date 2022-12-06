School corporation investigating racial harassment claims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County School Corporation is responding after reports of racial harassment at West Vigo High School.
The corporation sent a letter to parents Monday. It explains the corporation is awaiting a report from outside investigators before taking action.
The letter, signed by Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth, says the corporation was made aware of a student who transferred from West Vigo High School in November. The student claimed they suffered racial harassment. The corporation says it started an internal investigation before learning of a second student who wanted to transfer for the same reason. That is when the corporation says it brought in outside investigators to conduct a schoolwide investigation.
“As this investigation has progressed over the past two weeks,” Dr. Haworth said, “more than 30 students, teachers, coaches and faculty have been interviewed to share information regarding these allegations. Additionally, parents of students involved in the allegations have provided information and spoken directly with the outside investigators and/or school administrators in coordination with the outside investigators.”
The letter states the results of that investigation will be available in the coming days.
Haworth said, “It is our top priority to create a safe and peaceful learning environment for all students, and any conduct in violation of this goal will not be tolerated.”