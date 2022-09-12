Rose-Hulman ranked #1 in nationwide survey for 24th consecutive year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A nationwide survey finds a Wabash Valley college is still the best for an undergraduate engineering degree.
U.S. News & World Report just released its 2023 Best Colleges Guide. The magazine’s annual survey rates 230 colleges based on value, academic quality, science facilities, and career placement.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology finds itself at the top of the list for the 24th consecutive year. The school is also first in academic categories: electrical engineering and mechanical engineering.
Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons says, "Our peers and students continue to value the teaching excellence of our expert faculty, our state-of-the-art facilities, and our commitment to providing personal attention to top-notch students from throughout the world. Remaining a No. 1-ranked institution takes commitment and support from many different sources. That foresight has us remaining on the cutting edge of innovation in delivering STEM education and career preparation."