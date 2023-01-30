Paris 95 schools survey

PARIS, IL (WTHI) - Paris 95 Schools is asking students, teachers and parents to fill out a survey.
The survey is focused on school climate and learning conditions.
Students and teachers will be asked to take a 25-minute research-based survey to help identify strengths and weaknesses in their school's learning environment.
The parent survey supplement will also be administered during the same
survey window.
You can take the survey now through march 11th.
Find the link to this survey here: www.5-essentials.org/illinois