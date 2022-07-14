On My Way Pre-K applications open for the 2022-2023 school year

INDIANA (WTHI) - Indiana's Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is now accepting grant applications.
The On My Way Pre-K Program provides grants for eligible Hoosier kids. Grants give kids the opportunity to have a free, high quality pre-k education.
A study from Purdue University shows that kids in the program have an easier time starting school and keeping up in elementary school.
Children are eligible for the program if they will be 4-years old by August 1, 2022. And if they plan to start kindergarten in the 2023-2024 school year.
To be eligible, a child must live in a household with an income below 127% of the federal poverty level. Their parents or guardians must be working, attending school, attending job training, or searching for employment. Or, if their parent receives Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income benefits.
More information about the program and the link to apply can be found here.