New scholarship available for business students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State alumnus James Lear has created the James and Wanda Lear Family Business Scholarship.
The scholarship will give support to students from Sullivan or Vigo County who are currently studying business at ISU.
Indiana State University tells News 10 Lear offered advice to the students who would receive the scholarship.
"May you go on to do great things and remember those individuals and institutions that helped you along the way," he said.
