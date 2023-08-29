Middle school hosts event to encourage kindness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, a Terre Haute middle school held an event to teach kindness and compassion.
Rachel's Challenge is a non-profit that works to reduce violence and self-harm in schools.
Woodrow Wilson Middle School's presentation had nothing to do with academics Tuesday. But everything to do with how people in the community treat themselves and others.
Teaching kindness and compassion was the name of the game.
The school hosted the first of three presentations trying to promote kindness here in the Wabash Valley.
The event was part of a nationwide program inspired by Columbine victim Rachel Joy Scott.
Rachel's Challenge's goal is to promote intentionally connecting with others.
Program leaders say doing so will set off a chain reaction of kindness.
Vigo County Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz hopes people will spread Rachel Challenge's message across Vigo County.
"We want to teach our students to carry it in the school," says Balitewicz. "We want community members to carry the same idea out into the community."
