Local businesswoman teaches teens about entrepreneurship

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is home to many good people, doing good work.
A young man in Sullivan says he's found his purpose in life thanks to the guidance of a local businesswoman. Nora Leone owns Joe's Italian Food but she is using her passion for flipping houses to inspire and teach teenagers.
Leone got her start flipping houses fifteen years ago. She's learned a lot in that time and now she's sharing that knowledge, and her passion for making her community a better place, with the young people she employs.
Nora Leone says, "I really want them to see that they can do so much more."
Ben Flath is a senior at Sullivan High School. He started working for Leone in her restaurant last year and soon picked up more work flipping houses.
"I've always been someone who likes tearing things up and fixing them. That's why I'm into cars. She let's me just swing a hammer around here so that's what I was really excited about for this."
Flath is part of a CEO program at his school where he learns about running his own business. He then sees those lessons put to action while working with Leone.
"I feel like we need more people like Nora sitting there saying okay, this is how you do this, this is how you do this, and all it takes is hard work."
Leone says, "I talk to him a lot about how we do this, the financing, how to make a profit, and then what to do with the money once you have it."
Leone teaches about investing, too. She's been known to give bonuses and guidance on how to turn that money into more money.
"That's so important and so rewarding. There's not a dollar amount that could give me what I get out of opening their eyes to this."
Flath says he wants to open his own business after graduation.
Leone says, "It's a trickle effect. It's not about me. If I can help one kid, and they can help two kids, it makes the world a better place."