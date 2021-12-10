You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of West Central and North Central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

"I've always loved government..." Parke County Holds 41st Annual Youth In Government Day

  • Updated
  • 0

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County held its 41st annual Youth In Government event. 12 seniors from Parke Heritage and another 12 from Riverton Parke gathered at the courthouse to start their day of learning about local government.

The seniors were then paired with a job that they would follow for the day. Some students shadowed the auditor, the sheriff's department, and even the circuit court judge.

Parke County Youth In Government

Christie Jacob, the 4-H Youth Development Coordinator, says this program has been around so long, because of the exposure it gives to tomorrow's leaders.

"It's just a great experience to get seniors out there so they can learn how to get involved in local government," said Jacob. "Besides registering to vote, there's a lot more they can participate in."

Tags

Recommended for you