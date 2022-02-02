Indiana ranks 29th for overall child well-being

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New data shows Indiana is holding steady when it comes to overall child well-being.
The Indiana Youth Institute recently released its Executive Summary of the upcoming Kids Count Data Book. That summary found the Hoosier state is in 29th place when compared to all other states.
According IYI, Indiana's ranking has not changed from the year before but some category specific rankings have changed. The state comes in 31st in the Family and Community category, 36th in the Health category, 18th for Economic Well-being, and 17th for Education.
Those behind the gathering of this data hope the information will be used to create change.
IYI President and CEO Tami Silverman says, "For many of us who grew up in Indiana, we know Indiana can be a terrific place to be a kid. What the data is also telling us is that it’s not yet a terrific place for all kids to grow up. That's where we really use the data to lean in and say are there groups of kids that are facing additional, historic or systemic barriers and what are we going to do about those."
Typically, the Kids Count Data Book comes out in the winter but IYI is waiting for census data that was delayed due to the pandemic. More specific data is expected in the spring.