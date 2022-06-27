Illinois changes terminology of high school equivalency certificates

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Governor JB Pritzker has replaced the name for High School Equivalency Certificates with Illinois High School Diplomas.
The change means many graduates can avoid unwarranted disadvantages.
The previous name carried an incorrect stigma as being lower than a high school diploma, which often resulted in people being victims of unfair misconceptions.
The new legislation requires other states to recognize High School Equivalency Certificates as Illinois High School Diplomas now as well.
The Illinois College Board is also increasing GED test discounts to encourage Illinoisans to complete their secondary degrees. The discount brings the total costs of testing down to $40 for in-person tests and $56 for online tests. At the moment, test takers can use the code ILSAVE20 to reduce the cost of each module when checking out.
State Senator Cristina Castro (D-Elgin) had this to say about the change, "By recognizing this achievement as a 'diploma', we're telling our students and their future employers that they are ready to succeed beyond high school, regardless of the path it took them to get there."
This law goes into effect on January 1, 2023.