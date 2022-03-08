High school students in Indiana can accelerate completion of educational opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS - Hoosier high school students have the opportunity again this summer to further their educations through the Crossing the Finish Line Program.
Qualifying students can accelerate the completion of a high-quality credential, including the Indiana College Core, an associate degree, or a career and technical education (CTE) certificate, for free. The initiative is a partnership between the Indiana Department of Education, the Commission for Higher Education, the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, Ivy Tech Community College and Vincennes University.
"We know that educational attainment has a far-reaching impact on a student’s future – including on their health, living wage, employment and sustained earning," said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. "Through the Crossing the Finish Line initiative, thousands of high school students across Indiana will have an opportunity to complete a high-value credential or industry certification for free this summer. One summer’s worth of work – combined with previous dual credit, dual enrollment, or advanced placement courses – can have a lifetime of impact for our students by increasing their educational attainment."
The Crossing the Finish Line initiative is available this summer to any high school student who is just a few classes away from completing a postsecondary certificate or a high-demand credential. This may include the Indiana College Core, a 30-credit hour block of general education college-level courses, or a postsecondary CTE certificate through a program of study.
Tuition, fees, books, as well as the cost of obtaining transcripts and any required College Level Examination Program (CLEP) tests will be covered at Ivy Tech or Vincennes for all students participating in Crossing the Finish Line.
School counselors will be provided with a list of eligible students this week so that they can help empower students and families through this process. Additionally, eligible students will be contacted directly by either Ivy Tech or Vincennes via email and postcard, alerting them of their eligibility. From there, the institutions will work one-on-one with students to help them in obtaining transcripts and identifying courses needed to earn their respective credentials.
"The Crossing the Finish Line initiative is a perfect example of the power of partnership. By linking arms, state agencies and higher education are advancing post-secondary outcomes for Indiana’s youth," said Dr. Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech Community College. "Whether students intend to transfer 30 credit hours of general education coursework through completion of the Indiana College Core or plan to obtain an industry-recognized workforce credential, Ivy Tech stands ready to serve."
"Vincennes University is proud to join this important and timely effort to help Hoosier students and families reach important milestones in their educational journey," said Dr. Chuck Johnson, president of Vincennes University. "VU is committed to making additional courses and seats available to students who take advantage of this great opportunity and we will work hard to assist them with taking the next steps in their education and careers."
More information about Crossing the Finish Line is available here.