High School Key Club students donate $1,000 worth of underwear to local elementary school in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of high school students took matters into their own hands to support local kids.
Key Club students at Terre Haute South Vigo delivered $1,000 worth of underwear to Ben Franklin Elementary School.
Club president Gabe Egan said they wanted to help because more than 80 percent of the kids there live in poverty.
"I just love children, and I love to see them smile. And, also, every kid deserves to have their needs met, and if they're not, then the community should outreach and help, Egan said.
The club matched a $500 grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation to make it happen.