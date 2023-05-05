Free summer camp expanding, registration open now

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A free program designed to help student athletes over the summer is expanding to more local communities.
Registration is open now for Beast Training's Blacktop Camp. Professional coaches DJ Shouse and Morgan Wilson will work with athletes in multiple sports and provide positive reinforcement and mentorship.
Wilson, who owns Phoenix Elite Gym in Terre Haute, says last year's week-long camp at Spencer Park was a huge success. She says she and Shouse are pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to more local kids thanks to community support and corporate sponsors.
“Ultimately it’s all about fun and teaching their general life skills,” Wilson said. “We started with wanting to put something on in the community for these kids. You know, not everyone has the money for summer camp and so we’ve kept it free and we will keep it free.”
The camp is expanding to Brazil and Sullivan, Indiana this summer, as well as continuing in Terre Haute. Young athletes will be able to hear from guest speakers including former athletes and other professional trainers. Uncle JR’s BBQ is providing free lunch to campers all week.
Wilson says she is grateful for corporate support from organizations like the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors and says more community support is needed to keep Blacktop Camp going and growing. Those interested in sponsoring the camp are asked to contact Tracey Malooley at THAAR directly at 217-251-5262.
The deadline to register for this free camp in June 1. You can find registration forms at Phoenix Elite Gym located in the basement of the Meadows Shopping Center and at several local schools. You can also contact DJ Shouse at 812-236-1162 and Morgan Wilson at 812-223-9422. Organizers hope to reach 200 kids this season.
BLACKTOP CAMP DATES AND LOCATIONS
Sullivan
June 12 and 13
Brazil
June 15 and 16
Terre Haute
June 26 through 30