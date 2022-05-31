Camp Navigate kicks off 2022 with a full group

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday marked the start of Camp Navigate!
The summer camp helps kids as young as five develop soft skills. These include things like leadership, teamwork and respect.
This is the sixth year for the camp, and organizers say it's already a success.
When it started in 2016, there were about 80 campers. This year the camp is full with 260 students.
Each year, the camp has a different theme, focusing on a different set of skills.
This year's theme is leaders are readers.
If you're interested in getting your child involved in next year's program you can reach out to Camp Navigate at this link.