 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Back to school help available to veteran families in Indiana

  • Updated
  • 0
Back to school help available for Indiana veteran families
Nigel Cook / News-Journal/USA Today Network/Imagn

INDIANA (WTHI) - Operation Back to School is now underay in Indiana.  

It's a chance for veteran families who are experiencing financial hardship to apply for five hundred dollars for back to school expenses.

This is for each dependent child in k through 12 up to age 18.

Full-time college students up to age 23 are also eligible, but those students must live in the veteran's home.   

To apply, you will need a d-d 214 that shows the type of discharge, a bank statement, proof of income, along with proof of child's residency and dependency.    

Applications will be accepted now through August 31.

For more information and a link to the application form, go to https://www.in.gov/dva/files/2023-BTS-app.pdf

Recommended for you