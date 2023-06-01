Back to school help available to veteran families in Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI) - Operation Back to School is now underay in Indiana.
It's a chance for veteran families who are experiencing financial hardship to apply for five hundred dollars for back to school expenses.
This is for each dependent child in k through 12 up to age 18.
Full-time college students up to age 23 are also eligible, but those students must live in the veteran's home.
To apply, you will need a d-d 214 that shows the type of discharge, a bank statement, proof of income, along with proof of child's residency and dependency.
Applications will be accepted now through August 31.
For more information and a link to the application form, go to https://www.in.gov/dva/files/2023-BTS-app.pdf