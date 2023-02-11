A grant will allow a local school to offer more student counseling services

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school will be offering more student counseling services thanks to a grant.
The state awarded around 300,000 dollars to Sullivan Junior and Senior High schools. School administrators are hoping to provide career prep counseling.
Officials are also focusing on offering more mental health counseling for all schools.
Sullivan High School counselor, David Lisman, says it's exciting to help students prepare for their future.
"This is going to help every student achieve their dreams after high school. I think that one of the most important things of the grant is that we're gonna expand that career exploration from K through 12," said Lisman.
Administrators are actively recruiting people for counseling positions in the Carlisle schools.