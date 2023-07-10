Edgar County repairs include courthouse and its new renovations

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - In Edgar County, construction is continuing at the courthouse. Now, crews are focusing on new damage, because of recent storms. Like much of the Wabash Valley, Edgar County yards and properties are full of fallen trees, tree limbs, and other debris.
Homes, businesses, and other buildings in the area took heavy damage. Some of which will take a while to get back to how it was before the storm hit. Andrew Patrick, Edgar County chairman of buildings and grounds said, "The first thing was horror. I immediately thought I need to get out and see what happened around the community."
One of the buildings most impacted by the storm was the county courthouse. The building was previously under renovation and was receiving a new roof. While construction was still in progress, the storm hit. But that wasn't the only county building that was impacted.
Donald Voigt is the county board chairman. He said, "As far as the county itself, we had some damage to the health departments, we lost some shingles off the old jail, we had obviously some damage to the upper portions of the courthouse and the tower."
Voigt says that architect engineers will be at the courthouse on Tuesday to make a plan for repairs.
"We've got some windows that blew out," he said. "We have some metal shingles that were ripped off. But we are weathering the storm as good as anybody."
Patrick says that because of the storm, they don't know when the courthouse will be complete.
"I don't know whether you would say they got put on the back side as much as now we have more damage to the building that we were working on," he said. "So, the progress is certainly going to be slowed."
Voigt says if you are in Edgar County and need help handling debris from the storm, call the highway department and they can point you in the right direction to get the help that you need. You can also visit the Emergency Service and Disaster agency Facebook page here.