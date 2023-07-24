Edgar County man murdered, Paris man in custody

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois State Police are investigating the murder of an Edgar County man.
Last Thursday, Paris Police were notified of a battery outside a home on Main St. Police say Charles K. Nay, 59, of Paris was beaten. He was taken to a local hospital, then to a regional hospital. Nay died from his injuries on Saturday.
Police arrested Tyler Poole, 26. He was officially charged Monday with first degree murder. Poole is being held in the Edgar County jail. He's awaiting an August 7 preliminary hearing.
According to a criminal complaint, Poole is accused of striking Nay with a baseball bat.