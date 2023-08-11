Edgar County courthouse adds over $500,000 in damage repairs

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Edgar County courthouse has been under construction since early this year. Recently, the cost has taken a jump after more damages were found. What was once a $1.9 million job has quickly turned into a $2.4 million upgrade.

Construction to repair the courthouse began in February. Since then, some additional problems have come up.

After months of construction, $500,000 of additional repairs must be made.

Jeff Voigt is the Edgar County board chairman. He said the new repairs must happen to keep safety the number one priority.

"When we got up there we found that a lot of the masonry, because of its age, had all turned to sand and was very brittle," he said. "If you leaned up against one of the triangle it would actually move."

Voigt did mention that even with the additional work, the project is on schedule to wrap up at the end of October.