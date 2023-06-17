Edgar county celebrates bicentennial with fun event

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - The people of Edgar county, Illinois, are celebrating a major milestone over the weekend.
The county celebrated its bicentennial on Saturday.
The Paris Chamber of Commerce put together the celebration. Things kicked off in the morning with a 5K, several fund kids' activities took up the rest of the day, along with a vendor fair.
Money from the 5K will go to the Paris Rec Center.
"We are raising money for the Rec Center to fill the pool again, and along with a bunch of other projects, but that is our biggest fundraiser that we are trying to help out," said Cassondra Dobelnstein, VP of Chamber of Commerce Paris.
Edgar county's bicentennial celebration concludes tomorrow. Dobelnstein says the Chamber would love to do more events like this in the future.